Terry Hibschman

His mother was a Fox, his father named after the great president Lincoln. Terry Lincoln Hibschman was born to Virginia Josephine (Fox) and Joseph Lincoln Hibschman on July 22, 1940 near Kansas, Illinois. Terry crossed from life to what’s next on January 26, 2021 in Kokomo, Indiana. Terry, often called ‘Linc’ or Lincoln by those who loved him, lived 80.5 years. Interestingly, Terry was born with cerebral palsy and medical experts at the time (1940) predicted he might not live to see his teenage years. Not only did Lincoln live beyond a youthful age, Terry graduated from Kansas High School (1959), learned how to drive a car, and lived mostly independently until just a few years ago.
Terry’s life was marked by a passion for music. Terry’s brain was like a functional juke box loaded with hundreds of songs, mainly classic country. Terry didn’t just ‘know’ songs, he ‘felt’ them and at times lived vicariously through the music he cherished.
While Terry never made millions, Lincoln was shrewd with the resources he did have and took pride in his baby blue 1970 Chevy Impala, his large flat screen TV and the blown glass collection of art he preserved.
Lincoln treasured time spent with close friends and family, often talking politics as a proud Democrat. Perhaps what distinguished his personality the most was his unending curiosity. He loved to ask questions. In fact, in just a short time with Lincoln you might think he was an investigative reporter with such a nonstop spirit of inquiry.
Gone too soon, Terry Lincoln outlived his immediate family; brother Don Robert (d.1949), mother Virginia Josephine (d.1984), brother James Ray (d.1988), father Joseph Lincoln (d.1999) and sister-in-law, Annabelle Bardsley-Hibschman (d.2015). Still living, with special forever memories of Terry are niece, Rae Jean Lee Hibschman-Sloan (husband Mark), nephew, Timothy James Hibschman (wife Stefanie), great-nephew, James Michael and great-niece, Sofie Kate Hibschman. Inarguably the list of people who loved Terry Lincoln Hibschman are too numerous to recite here. Know that he loved deeply and adored all who had patience and empathy for the impediments he fought to overcome daily.
Terry’s family would like to especially thank: the Kent Stark Family for your enduring lifelong friendship, the diaspora of Hibschman’s who made Lincoln feel valued, Elara Caring Hospice and nursing home staff who cared for him during Covid; your work is courageous and selfless. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, consider dropping a thank you note or gift card to your local hospice care workers or nursing home staff - all those health care servants who have sacrificed endlessly during the pandemic. Due to Covid concerns and winter weather threats, Terry’s celebration of life will be held in June 2021 (day/time TBA) with gatherings at both the annual Hibschman Family Reunion (private) and graveside service at Fairview Cemetery, Kansas, Illinois (public). With appreciation for arrangements guided by Funeral Director, Mr. Jordan Bennett, of Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, Kokomo, Indiana.