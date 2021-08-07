James Terence “Terry” Gotshall, 58, Kokomo, passed away at 2:20 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home. He was born January 16, 1963, in Kokomo, the son of James Thomas “Jim” & Sonja Kay (Morris) Gotshall. On September 8, 1984 at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Kokomo, he married Janet Irby, his high school sweetheart.
Terry was a 1981 graduate of Taylor High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1986. Terry was employed by Borg Warner as a Product Engineer. He was a valuable member of Borg Warner and its predecessors (including Delco Electronics and Delphi Technologies) for the past 39 years. More than anything, Terry wanted his family, friends, and co-workers to know Jesus Christ died for all sins, and whoever believes in Jesus as Savior will have eternal life in heaven. Terry was a lifelong member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer where he served as Deacon for many years. He valued the time he spent with his family and loved to support his kids in everything they were involved with. Terry had a sharp, witty sense of humor, and enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife, hiking, hunting, fishing and photography. He followed in his father’s footsteps in being the ultimate handyman. He was an avid Purdue fan and loved basketball and tennis.
Along with his wife of 37 years, Janet, Terry is also survived by his children and their spouses, Tyler (Megan) Gotshall, Avery (Ethan) Martin and Nathan (Michelle) Gotshall; mother, Sonja Gotshall; sisters, Cindy (Steve) Sewell, Jenny (Dave) Sewell and Debbie (Matt) Grecu, along with many nieces, nephews and their families; and mother-in-law, Sharon Irby.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Jim Gotshall; and father-in-law, Phil Irby.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd East, Kokomo, with Pastor John Dryer. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s memory to Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer or the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
