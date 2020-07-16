Terry “Gomer” Wayne Fye, 75, passed away on July 14, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 12, 1944, to Wayne and Mary E. (Kuhns) Fye in Kokomo. On March 4, 2006, he married Linda (Patchett) Bond, and she survives.
Terry was a member of the first graduating class of Maconaquah High School in 1964. He played basketball and was on the 1962 sectional championship winning team for Clay Township in Miami County. He was a 10-year 4-H member, an avid sports spectator, and operated his own mowing business “Hustlin Hoosier Lawncare” for many years.
In addition to his wife Linda, Terry is survived by his sons, Brian (Becky) Fye, Chad (Wendy) Fye, and Blake Fye; step-children, Shawnette Williams, and Rodney (Dena) Bond; sisters, Ramona Kendall, and Angie (Ronnie) Miller; 12 grandchildren, Avery, Jamison (Alissa), Brooklynn, Xavier, Tirzah, Alivia, Isaiah, Dylan, Ezra, Jasa, Annaliese, and Jessa Fye; 3 step-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Luke Bond, and Jarin Williams.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, David Kendall.
Funeral services for Terry will be at 4:00 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Walton Christian Church, 103 W. Bishop St., Walton, with Pastor Bill Collins and Pastor Matt Prifogle officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 pm Sunday at the church and one hour before the service. Masks will be required to be worn by anyone attending the visitation or funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis Cass Youth League in Terry’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to Terry "Gomer" Wayne Fye's family, please visit our floral store.