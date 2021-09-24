Terry Allen Koontz, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 2:15 am Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo. He was born June 2, 1945, in Howard County, to the late Fredrick and Frances (Smith) Koontz. On November 29, 1986, in Kokomo, he married Donna Beth Miller and she survives.
Terry had worked for Chrysler Corporation. He served in the United States Navy. He loved his grandchildren, old cars, and his dogs.
Along with his wife, Donna, Terry is survived by his children, Terry Allen Koontz Jr., Tara Stahlman, Amanda (Melvin) Holloway-Oaks, and Christopher (Brittney) Miller; grandchildren, Kailyn Koontz, Madison Myers, Quinton Tew, Mackenzie Myers, Rheagen Holloway, Destiney Miller, Katelyn Miller, Angel Oaks, Rayleigh McKibben, and Lynix Oaks; great grandchild, Renesmee Myers; brothers, John Koontz, William Beaver, and H.E. Beaver; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Penelope, Hercules, and Daysha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Fredrick Koontz, Georgia Barnett, and Robert Koontz; son in law, Nathan Stahlman; dogs, Napoleon and Butterball, and bunny, Thumper.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd, Kokomo, with friend of the family, Jennifer Rhodes Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 12 pm to 2 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.