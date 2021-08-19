Terry Alan Miller, 58, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital 86th Street, in Indianapolis. He was born September 7, 1962, in Lafayette, the son of James “Jim” Ward and Jennie (Myers) Miller, who survive. On December 22, 2007, he married Elizabeth “Liz” Thompson Pitcher, the love of his life, and she survives.
Terry was a 1981 graduate of Northwestern High School. He was a 10 year 4-H member and continued to be passionately involved in 4-H for 40 plus years. He farmed with his dad, Uncle Dick, brother and son for many years. He was an IBEW electrician and retired as an electrician from the Kokomo Casting Plant in November of 2019 after 28 years of service. Terry was a former member of First Christian Church and a member of South Creek Church of God for eight years where his faith grew and carried him through the past several years of heart disease. He was blessed with a heart transplant on July 14, 2021 and then was suddenly called home to be with his Savior Jesus. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents and his wife, survivors include his five children, Kyle Thomas Miller, Kadi Marie Miller, Ryan (Sara) Pitcher, Abby (T.J.) Granson, and Luke (Hannah) Pitcher; nine grandchildren, Brielle Granson, Gemma Granson, Cora Granson, JJ Granson, Coco Granson, Carter Pitcher, Kate Pitcher, Elijah Pitcher, and Beckham Pitcher; two brothers, Timothy (Debra) Miller and Todd (Pam) Miller; two uncles, Dick (Marsha) Miller and George (Sherry) Myers; aunt, Marian Miller; four loving nieces, Jenna, Lauren, Bailey and Allison Miller; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, E. Sumner and Frances Miller and Chic and Avonelle Schrock.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Aaron Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the church. Contributions may be made in Terry’s memory to the South Creek Church of God Children’s Building Fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo.