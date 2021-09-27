Terri Jean Gingerich, 68, Kokomo, passed away at 3:25 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Hospital. She was born in Kokomo, to the late Frank and Marilyn (Guerin) Gingerich on February 16, 1953.
Terri graduated in 1971 from Pike High School in Indianapolis. She had been working for Butcher, Ball, Lowry, McMahan & McClelland LLP as an administrator for over 20 years. She loved and helped rescue animals. She also enjoyed researching all kinds of history.
Terri is survived by her son, Shan Edgington; brother Jeff (Mary) Gingerich; and good friend, Teresa Harvey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marilyn; and maternal grandparents, Vincent “Bill” and Gladys Guerin.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday September 28, 2021, at Kokomo Memorial Park. Donation’s may be made in Terri’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of Condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.