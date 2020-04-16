Teresa Marcella (Stephens) King

Teresa Marcella King, 70, Kokomo, passed away at 12:02 pm Friday, April 10, 2020, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born July 14, 1949, in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late Roy Roscoe & Mary Catherine (Schamber) Stephens.
Teresa worked for several different food service establishments as a waitress. She also trained with Howard Community Hospital where she became a nurse’s aide. Teresa loved to read her Bible, cook for her family, and make arts and crafts. She also cherished her time spent with her family, especially her great-grandson.
Teresa is survived by her daughters, Angela Catherine King, and Marcella Anne King; grandchildren, Clifton Thomas Lee King, and Brianna Elizabeth Miller; great-grandson, Kenneth Hunter Michael Miller; siblings, Kenneth Robert Deremiah, and Catherine Dawn (Tom) Mobley, along with several nieces and nephews; and special friend that was like a son, Christopher Paulson.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Roy Roscoe Stephens; her mother, Mary Catherine Childs; her cousin, Kent Gregory Schamber; and her ex-husband and close friend, Clifton Waddell King.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
