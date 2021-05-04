Teresa Lucille Downs

Teresa L. Downs, 63 of Kokomo passed away on April 30, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born on January 19, 1958 in Kokomo to Myerl R. Byers and Dorothy (Oaks) Hughes.
Teresa worked alongside her family in different family owned restaurants. She attended the First Assembly of God Church. Teresa loved spending time with her family! She enjoyed the beach and the ocean, her favorite places to visit were North Carolina and Virginia Beach. Her hobbies included playing cards, doing puzzles and coloring. Teresa liked to talk and tell stories, she had a great sense of humor.
Survivors include her children; Terry and Stephine Larson and Shannon Larson, brothers; Larry and Linda Byers, Rick Byers and Kitty Dixon, James and Kim Byers, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
An informal celebration of Teresa's life will take place at a later date.