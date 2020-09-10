Teresa Joan West

Teresa J. West, 61, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1958 to Francis and Margaret Lowder in Kokomo, IN. She loved going to church, spending time with family, playing board games, and collecting over 700 bells.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Major Garry Lowder; and niece, Lyndsay Joy.
Teresa is survived by her sons, Jerrold L. Nelson Jr., Joseph L. (Tracy) Nelson; special granddaughter, Deborah; husband, Danny West; siblings, Dorothy Davis, Sarah Lowder; sister-in-law Major Nancy Lowder; nieces, nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke Street, Kokomo, IN on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 am until the start of funeral services at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com