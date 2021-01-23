Teresa D. Ebert, 51, of Kokomo, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born February 7, 1969, in Tipton, to Harold and Rosemary (Norton) Seekell. On March 29, 1991, she married Larry Ebert, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and he survives.
Teresa was a 1987 graduate of Eastern High School and earned an associate degree from Indiana Wesleyan. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and doing crafts. She also loved to travel, and she and Larry enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg for their anniversaries. She attended Abundant Life Church.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her son, Jonathan Ebert; siblings, Mark Seekell, Sherry Monize, Chris Seekell and Jim Seekell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Danny Seekell.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown. Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Charlie Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn at the visitation and service. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
