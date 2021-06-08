Teresa Christine Shanks

Teresa Dollens Shanks of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at home early in the morning on June 6, 2021, surrounded by her family. Teresa was a devoted Christian, wife, and mother who always put her family first and inspired her kids to dream big. She was a loving sister and aunt to all of her nieces and nephews.
Born February 22, 1959, in Kokomo, Indiana, Teresa felt blessed to have married the love of her life, Curtis Shanks, on October 14, 1978. Teresa loved to cook, trips to the beach, and spending time with her family. She lived by two primary credos: “Treat others how you want to be treated” and “You can do anything you set your mind to.”
She was an adoring mother, raising a son, Josh, and a daughter, Breanna. She is preceded in death by her daughter Melody and her parents Paul and Elizabeth Dollens.
She is survived by her husband Curtis, her son Josh and his wife Viviana, her daughter Breanna and her boyfriend Jacob, along with her dog Piper, cats Luna, and Kashmir. And her grand pets Steven and Cheeto.
She will be missed beyond compare.
A viewing will be held between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home located at 2097 West Alto Road in Kokomo, Indiana. A public funeral service will follow on Saturday, June 12 at 11:00 AM. Please direct any flower donations to the Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.