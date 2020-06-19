Tena Rae Butler, 88, of Sharpsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 6:10am, at her residence. She was born on October 23, 1931 in White County, Arkansas to the late James Prince and Rhoda Lawson. She married Everett V. Butler on November 23, 1949 in Arkansas, and he preceded her in death.
Tena graduated from Kokomo High School. She was a homemaker. Tena enjoyed camping and attending church. Tena and her husband, Everett, were ministers in Kokomo and Greentown for many years. They were the founding pastors of Greentown Assembly of God, Greentown. In the last few years, she enjoyed spending time with her fur-baby, Buddy.
She is survived by two sons, Joel (Sharon) Butler, of Oro Valley, AZ and James (Priscilla) Butler, of Sharpsville; sister, Pauline Ferren, Kokomo; five grandchildren, Troy (Monique) Butler, Kokomo, Jena (Andrew) Geck, Kokomo, Tasha (Brad) Cohee, Sharpsville, Paige (Dan) Shockley, of Tucson, AZ; and Heather Gericke, Portland, OR; nine great-grandchildren, Larry Geck, David Geck, Justice Mosier, Dakota Cohee, Kadon Shepard, Tarkeysha Hillman, Shantana Hillman, Max Gericke, and Nico Coulter; three great-great grandchildren, Sabastian Walker, Keshawn McCombs, and Leland Hillman; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death is her loving husband of 64 years, Everett; two brothers; five sisters; and grandson, Jeff Butler.
There will be a time of visitation for Tena on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster, Kokomo. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 23 at 11:00am, officiated by Pastor Steve McFarland, also at the mortuary. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. You may read Tena's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.