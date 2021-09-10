Tedford “Ted” Leroy Havens, 85, Tipton, passed away at 5:30 am, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his home. He was born on April 12, 1936, to the late Henry Leroy and Iris Irene (Young) Havens.
Ted was a 1954 graduate of Kokomo High School. He worked for Conrail as a Railroad Conductor for 40 years and retired on February 1, 1997. He was a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a huge racing fan and collector of racing memorabilia. He enjoyed country and bluegrass music. He enjoyed time on his computer and working on genealogy. Ted was a friendly person who loved having fun, joking around, and spending time with friends. He enjoyed his weekly dinners with his lifelong friend, John Jones, who he considered a brother. In 2019 due to declining health, he moved from Avon to Tipton, residing with his daughter Debbie and friend Christy Schmitt.
Ted is survived by his children, Teresa Roe, Robbin (Jim) Cotter, Debbie Holderman and Matthew Curtis (Barb) Havens; stepdaughter, Belinda Dearing; sister, Reba Whiteman, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Iris “Irene”.
Services will be held at 11 am, Monday, September 13, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family from 2 pm to 5 pm on Sunday at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 5 pm. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.