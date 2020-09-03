Tarena Joy Johnson-Robinson, 52, Kokomo, went home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born Jan. 20, 1968, in Kokomo, the daughter of Wendell and Alice Johnson.
Tarena graduated from Kokomo High School in 1986 and had attended IUK. She worked as in home Care Giver. She married James Todd Robinson in July of 2013. Tarena loved spending time with family and friends, cooking, music and being a part of nature.
Tarena is survived by her son, Adrian Pavey, of Kokomo; husband, Todd Robinson, of Kokomo; mother, Alice Johnson, of Kokomo; brother, Trent Johnson, of Kokomo; niece, Samantha (Jared) Mitzelfelt, of Round Rock, TX; and nephew, Austin (Vivianne) Johnson, of Peterborough, Eng.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 12th. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
