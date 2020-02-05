Tanya "Kimberly" (Hurst) Hall

Tanya Kimberly Hall, 59, Kokomo, passed away at 5:35 pm, Saturday February 1, 2020, at Northwoods Village in Kokomo. She was born February 24, 1960, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Ernest Glenn Hurst Sr. & Reba Darlene (McCoy) King.
Tanya worked as a bartender for various establishments in Kokomo. She loved the Indianapolis Colts, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, and watching Days of Our Lives. Tanya also enjoyed sharing sarcasm and laughing with family and her caregivers at the nursing home.
Tanya is survived by her children, Tara (Matthew) Carlile, and Shelby Hall; granddaughter, Samantha Hall; and her siblings, Ernie (Amy) Hurst, and Theresa Settles.
Tanya was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Brenda Howard.
Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 – 10:30 am Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Graveside service will follow at 11:00 am Thursday, in Albright Cemetery, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
