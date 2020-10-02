Tammi Landis Good, 62 of Tipton died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Tammi was born on December 14, 1957 in Lafayette to James & Linda (Peterson) Landis and they survive. She married D.R. Good on October 18, 1986 and they enjoyed 33 years together.
Tammi worked in Health Information Management at St. Vincent Health / Ascension Heart Center. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo.
Survivors besides her husband D.R. include two daughters, Victoria Oliver and husband Johnathan, Whiteland and Emma Good of Tipton.
The family is planning a celebration of life for October 18 at the family home. Please contact the family directly for more information. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family with Tammi’s arrangements.
Memorial donations in Tammi’s honor may be made to Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, Indiana, 46902.