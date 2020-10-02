Tammi Landis Good

Tammi Landis Good, 62 of Tipton died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.   Tammi was born on December 14, 1957 in Lafayette to James & Linda (Peterson) Landis and they survive.  She married D.R. Good on October 18, 1986 and they enjoyed 33 years together.

Tammi worked in Health Information Management at St. Vincent Health / Ascension Heart Center.  She was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo.

Survivors besides her husband D.R. include two daughters, Victoria Oliver and husband Johnathan, Whiteland and Emma Good of Tipton.

The family is planning a celebration of life for October 18 at the family home.  Please contact the family directly for more information.  Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family with Tammi’s arrangements.

Memorial donations in Tammi’s honor may be made to Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S.  00 EW, Kokomo, Indiana, 46902.

