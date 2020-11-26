Tamara May Catt, 57, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1963 to the late Francis Eugene Catt and Helen Louise (Bennett) Catt. She is survived by her son, Warren Hill, and stepdaughter, Summer Bailey, both of Kokomo; sisters, Rhonda Abney, Peru, IN, Linda Cox, Logansport, IN, Vere (VeVe) Catt, Connie Vetter, Valerie Catt, Cathy Catt-Shelby, and Terri Slusher, all of Kokomo; & Tawahna Coy-Voils of Seligman, AZ.
