Tamara M. Bailey, 51, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord at 12:01 am on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Waterford Health Campus. She was born on December 9, 1969, in Kokomo, to the late Meredith O. and Helen R (Roe) Bailey.
She attended and worked for Bona Vista, where she thought she was the boss. She never made much money but spent countless hours socializing and letting everyone that “worked for her” know what they should be doing. She loved Bowling and excelled at consistent play and high scoring. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and was a great artist, drawing and making cards for family and friends. Numbers were important to her and she enjoyed exercise. She enjoyed doing the search word puzzles. She was very involved in the Special Olympics and Bowling Special Olympics, having won many medals and awards.
Tamara is survived by her siblings, Judy “Pussy Cat” (Mike) Dougherty, Shirley Howell-Julow, Patsy Pylat, Jerry Bailey, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Meredith and Helen, who were waiting to wrap their arms around her and welcome her into Heaven; brothers-in-law, Scott Pylat and Gary Julow; and nephew, Shane Johnson.
Tamara had a larger than life personality that will be missed by all that knew her. She was 100% love and she brought joy to those around her. Her family, friends and fellow residents and staff at Waterford place and Paradigm Hospice were blessed to receive her love and joy.
Services celebrating Tamara’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday October 9, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Toph Elkins officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
