Tamara Jean Purcifull, 48, of Kokomo, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Tamara was born April 6, 1973 to Jerry Purcifull and Bridget Estep in Kokomo.
Tamara graduated from Kokomo High school and graduated with Honors from Ivy Tech with an Associates degree in Social Services. She worked for Chrysler for nearly 10 years. She enjoyed playing softball, Bingo, and playing with the kids and her dog, Harley.
She is survived by her fiancé; Brooke Hober, son; Dallas Fowler, mother; Bridget Estep, sister; Heather Johnson, nephews; Clayten Brown and Brock Purcifull, niece; Tayler Hood, great nephew; Tay'Shawn Hood, and step aunt; Peggy Nay.
Preceding Tamara in death is her father; Jerry and her very good friend; Barb Myers.
A Celebration of Life for Tamara will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Friday August 20, 2021 at 5pm. Gathering for friends and family will be prior from 2-pm.
If you wish to leave a donation in Tamara's memory, please do so towards the Kokomo Humane Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the PURCIFULL family.