Sylvia Espinoza Heredia

Sylvia Heredia, 61, Kokomo passed away June 13, 2020.She was born September 8, 1958 Lubbock Texas, She is survived by her husband of 38 years Jesse D. Valadez, sons; Roman Heredia, Benjamin Heredia and Jesse Valadez, daughters; Barbara Lindsey, Belinda Heredia and Beatrice Heredia, 21 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother Salome Reyes Galan, in-laws Florencio & Lupe Valadez.
Visitation will be Friday June 19th from 10:00am to 12:00pm with services beginning at 12:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street.