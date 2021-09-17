Sylvia Bontrager, 86 of Kokomo, In. passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on January 5, 1935, in Kokomo to Joe C. And Sarah (Helmuth) Bontrager.
Sylvia was a surgical technologist at Kokomo Orthopedic Clinic St., Joseph Hospital and Howard Community Hospital. She was a lifetime member of Parkview Mennonite Church in Kokomo. She enjoyed quilting for friends and family. Her passion was reading, especially her Bible and other religious books. She supported her family in all aspects of life. Sylvia was a loving sister, aunt, friend and neighbor. She will be remembered by those who knew her for her kindness and abundant generosity.
Surviving are her two sisters, Alma Bontrager of Kokomo, Fannie Brenneman of Bristol, In. and her sister-in-law Johann Bontrager of Peru, In. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Daniel, Harvey, Alvin, Edwin, John, Dewey and Levi and her sisters, Nora Troyer, Amanda Miller, Edna Sutherland and Emma Bontrager and infant Bontrager.
Funeral services celebrating Sylvia’s life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22 at Howard - Miami Mennonite Church 3976 E. CR 1400 S. (Miami County coordinates) Kokomo. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at Howard - Miami Mennonite Church burial will follow in Christner Cemetery, Kokomo.
Memorial contributions may be made thru Howard-Miami Mennonite Church to help assist with final expenses.
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown assisted the family with arrangements.
