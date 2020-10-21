Suzanne L. “Susie” Gingerich, 87, Greentown, passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Community Howard Regional in Kokomo. She was born June 4, 1933, in Greentown, to Abram Lee and Mildred (Smeltzer) Shoemaker. She married John Robert “Bob” Gingerich, on July 23, 1965, at the Greentown United Methodist Church, and he preceded her in death on June 10, 2018.
Susie graduated from Eastern High School in 1952. She worked in the office for the Howard County Assessor and was a 50 year member and past Matron of the Greentown Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her brother, Roger Shoemaker, Warner Robins, Georgia. Suzanne had no children but was a devoted “Mom” to nine nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, David L. Shoemaker.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Howard-Miami Mennonite Church, 3976 E. 1400 S. Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Christner Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Susie’s memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. The funeral service will also be available to view the following day on her obituary page at www.hasler-stout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown.
