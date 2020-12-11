Susanne (Huffer) Scharff, 87, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on December 5, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1933 in Clinton County, Indiana. She graduated from Michigantown High School in 1951 and became a Data Entry Operator. She married Charles Walls and had one daughter, Vickie. She later divorced Charles and married Ralph Scharff in 1972, they both retired from Haynes International of Kokomo in 1992. In 1993 they became "snowbirds" and in 2003 became full time Florida residents at Lake Bonnet Village in Avon Park, Florida. She loved motorcycles, playing shuffleboard and meeting new people. She was also the Queen Mother in Red Hats and was a member of the Women of the Moose. She is preceded in death by her parents; and stepson Jeff Scharff. Susanne is survived by her loving husband, Ralph; daughter, Vickie Hall; step-daughters, Debra Williams and Kim Summers; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN from 10 a.m. until the start of funeral services at 11:00. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at Sunsetmemorygarden.com

