Susan “Sue” Jane Straub, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, in Indianapolis. She was born October 6, 1944, in Belleville, Illinois, to John and Bonnie (Pease) Straub.
Sue graduated from Belleville Township High School West in 1962 and earned a degree from Indiana University. She worked for the Kinsey Institute and the School of Continuing Education at Indiana University, retiring in 2011. Sue was active in her church, Center Road Church of Christ. She was a member of the Kokomo Country Club, where she enjoyed lunches with friends, card games and her bowling team, and was also a member of PEO. She volunteered at the Kokomo Humane Society and loved spending time in her yard planting flowers and gardening. Above all, Sue loved her grandchildren and her dogs who were her everything.
Survivors include her son, Curt (Christy) Trainer, Kokomo; grandsons, Aiden Trainer, Nolan Trainer, Tyler O’Neil, Mitchell Waltman, and Garrett Waltman; sister, Cathy Straub; niece, Laura (David) Moye; and father of her children, Curt Trainer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Stacey Waltman.
A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date when her family and friends feel comfortable participating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sue’s memory to the Center Road Church of Christ or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home.
