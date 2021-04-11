Susan Stratton, 88, Russiaville, passed away 2:35 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born May 8, 1932, in Fort Wayne, IN. She was the daughter of the late Maurice Klingler M.D and Wenonah (Winsey) Klingler.
Susan was a 1950 graduate of Plymouth High School. When considering a career, her father told her she must come out of college with a way to make a living, and she did. She earned a Master’s in Education Degree through Ball State University. She served as an elementary teacher at Twelve Mile, Russiaville and New London. However, the majority of her career was at Western School Corporation. Her former students say she was a stern teacher that provided a fun learning environment. She has been a member at Russiaville Friends Church for many years and treasures the people that attend there. A hobby of Susan’s was sauntering on the path behind her little yellow house on the edge of town. She was an animal lover and had several pet companions. As a teen, she had a horse named “Prince” and enjoyed riding him on gravel roads in Marshall County. There have been many interesting stories about adventures with Prince.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Romack; cherished grandchildren, Bethany (Cody) Cross, Jeffrey Romack; great-grandchildren, Dana Cross, Lane Cross; the Estes Crew: Tod (Julie), Bruce (Katy), Paul (Lori), Blair (Amy); great-niece, Haley; great-nephews, Gabriel, Trevor; and her beloved cat, Smokie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth “Bette” Estes, and daughter, April Ann.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to Noon Monday, April 19, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will be held at Noon on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Jamie Lyon officiating. Burial will follow in Christian Union Cemetery, 4474 County Road 7, Garrett, IN 46738. Contributions may be made in Susan’s memory to Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St. Russiaville, IN 46979. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Susan's family, please visit our floral store.