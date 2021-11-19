Susan Noreen Brantley, 72, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away November 8, 2021. She was born on December 3, 1948 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Chris and Mamie (Hunter) Mitchell. She loved playing poker, making candy, baking, spending time with her grandchildren. She absolutely loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeff Osborne; and 7 siblings.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Ed; child, Steve Osborne; grandchildren, Aaron (Bryanna) Osborne, Nick (Alyse) Osborne, Joseph (Katelynn) Osborne, Haley (Lucas) Garrison, Addy Osborne; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Caleb, Landon, Eloise, Anika, Emmilyn, Madeline, Jojo, Lucas; daughters-in-law, Deanna Hurd, Yvette Grantham.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 12, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902, officiated by Pastor Tom Simmons. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Friday, November 12, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.