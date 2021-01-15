Susan Langford

Susan K. Langford, 65, of Kokomo, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her home. She was born May 8, 1955 in Kokomo to Richard G. and Mildred (Pearson) Chapman. She married David Langford on November 1, 1996 in Kokomo and he survives. Susan was a homemaker. She loved serving the Lord with all of her heart. She had a gift of making people laugh and enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, many of which she gave to friends and family. She was a graduate of Western High School and attended Fuel Church in Kokomo with her husband Dave.
Surviving family include her husband, David Langford of Kokomo; her children, Kelly (Larry) Garrison of Lebanon, IN; Jeramie (Jessica) Dodd of Kokomo; Chad (Natasha) Chapman of Kokomo; and Michael Gunn of Westfield, IN. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and two sisters, Kathy Bostic of Kokomo, and Harriett Bitner of Ft. Wayne. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Research Foundation. www.komen.org Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Susan's family, please visit our floral store.