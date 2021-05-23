Susan Elizabeth (Powers) Smith

Susan Elizabeth Smith, 63, Kokomo, passed away 10:20pm, Friday, May 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Kokomo to Richard Powers and Mary (Dwyer) Schmidt on November 28, 1957. She married Christopher Smith on June 22, 1991. He preceded her in death in January, 2017.
Susan was a graduate of Hayworth High School and Indiana University. She worked for the City of Kokomo for 36 years as an Administration Assistant in several departments. She enjoyed playing Euchre, watching Cubs baseball, IU basketball and NASCAR, going to the beach and soaking up the sun and listening to classic rock music. She loved spending time with her family and caring for her grandkids.
Susan is survived by her children, Josh Smith, Erin (Ryan) Emrick, Marysa Riley, Alika (Brett) Altmiller; siblings, Lloyd (Joanna) Schmidt, Mark Powers, Jody (David) Daily, Mary Ann Pearl; and grandchildren, Mary Emrick, Riley Emrick, Drake Altmiller, Cale Emrick, AJ Stephens, and Rosaley Stephens.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, step father, Alvin Schmidt; siblings, Jim and Tony Powers; and sister-in-law, Janet Powers.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory are assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
