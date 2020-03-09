Susan Elaine Buffum, 56, of Kokomo, passed away on March 4, 2020, at Logansport Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 24, 1963 to Kenneth Haddox and Betty (Haddox) Elliott in Delaware, Ohio. She graduated from Whitehall Yearling High School in 1981.
Susan lived for her family and adored her many huskies. She loved nothing more than watching her grandson, Kristian, play baseball in Bunker Hill, mushroom hunting with her fiancé Kevin, and cooking and baking, including beef & noodles and pumpkin cheesecake.
Susan met her husband of 33 years, Michael Buffum, and he preceded her in death in 2013. The following year, Susan was engaged to Kevin Scott, and he survives.
Susan is survived by her son, Adam (Teri) Buffum; her mother, Betty; sisters Della Rider and Nancy (James) Weilnau, 4 grandchildren, Natanha, Taylor, Kristian, and Makia; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding in her death is her husband Michael; son, Justin; father, Kenneth Haddox; father and mother-in-law Harold and Aileen Buffum; sisters Sherry Fisher and Kathy Royster; and niece Mary Royster.
Funeral services for Susan will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 12pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, with Pastor Charlie Riley officiating. Friends and family may call from 3-7pm on Monday, March 10, also at the Mortuary. Susan will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden.