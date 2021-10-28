Wanda Sue Redding (Hale) passed away from this Earth and accepted her eternal reward on October 20, 2021. She was born June 4, 1944, in Howard County, IN, the daughter of the late Edith O. Hale (Curtis) and Bill Hale.
Sue was a 1962 graduate of Western High School. She was a homemaker, as well as a business owner who owned her own restaurant in Florida. She was an avid Indianapolis Colts, Pacers, Purdue, and Chicago Cubs fan. She visited almost every state in the Union during her life. She loved home interior decorations and had every knick-knack known to man. She loved her family and family gatherings.
She is survived by her sisters, Shelvy Leighty, Kokomo, Betty (Richard) Smith; brother, Bill (Shirley) Hale, Russiaville; her four children, Michael T. (Jane) Eikenberry, New Port Richey, FL, Bradley S. (Stephine) Chandler, Pittsboro, Arron W. (Lainie) Redding, Woodstock, GA, Kylie B. Redding, Indianapolis; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Hale and Edith Bishop; her beloved stepfather, Frank T. Bishop; and brother, Rex Hale.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.