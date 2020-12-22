Sue Miller, 77, was called Home on December 21, 2020. Sue was born to Ned and Harriett Waggaman on February 23, 1943, in Pontiac, Michigan. Sue married Chuck Miller on March 29th, 1959, and he preceded her in death on September 8, 2018. She was a homemaker and worked as a beautician for twenty years.
Sue and Chuck had six children together, but they mentored countless kids through the years, and they were the light of her life. She enjoyed being outdoors, spending time in the pool with her family, and making homemade gifts for everyone during Christmas. She loved a wide variety of animals, owning several exotic birds and critters through her lifetime.
Sue always told it to you straight, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. You figured out later it was what you needed to hear at the time. With Granny, you had to give respect to earn it, and you knew where you stood with her.
Sue leaves behind her children, Pandora (Susan Young) Miller, Charles (Gregory Savoie) Miller Jr., Terry (Suzanne) Miller, Kerry (Carolyn) Miller, and Shana "Sam" (Richard) Driver; son-in-law Brian Kopeschka; grandkids Joshua Kopeschka, Amber Granson, Brittney Miller, Ashley Miller, Toni Driver, and Jake Miller; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Sue is preceded in passing by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Doris Kopeschka.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 PM on January 7th at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limit of 25 guests will be allowed in at a time. A private Celebration of Life for family will follow at 4 PM, officiated by Pastor Richard Puckett.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Four Precious Paws, 3117 South LaFountain Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Family would like to extend a special thank you to Paradigm Hospice and Waterford Place for the love and care they provided.