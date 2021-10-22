Sue Jones died at Community Howard Regional Health Hospital on October 14, 2021, with her family and friends by her side. She had bravely fought illness and pain for many years, always with cheerfulness and hope, more concerned with others’ problems and happiness than her own.

Born Susan Diane Spoo in 1947 to William and Doris Spoo in Elwood, she grew up in Frankton, Indiana. She loved reading, tending her flowers, and playing with her dogs and cats throughout her life. She was proud of playing first chair clarinet in the high school band. From the age of 6, she and her brother Pete helped care for their invalid mother. Loving neighbors and relatives helped them through the early years of their mother’s suffering with MS disease. Little Susie developed a deep love for gardening, books, and animals early in life. Her iron will and amazing courage was formed early by accepting so much responsibility at such a young age.

Sue earned her education degree from Indiana University at Kokomo and Master’s Degree from Ball State University. She taught school for several years at Kokomo Center schools, St. Joan of Arc, and then IVY Tech.

She met her husband Steve at IUK in a music class. They were inseparable for 54 years, only interrupted by the draft and Steve’s two-year army stint in Vietnam. During that time, she finished her degree, started teaching fourth grade, and singlehandedly raised their toddler daughter D Marie until Steve’s return.

As their piano service business grew and prospered, Sue retired from teaching to keep Steve organized and to focus on motherhood. With a joyful and playful spirit, she was an amazingly artistic home and business administrator and mom. A master gardener, she built and nurtured beautiful gardens in their back yard.

Sue was a truly fearless and adventurous woman. Whether drag racing her Buick Special, steering their sailboat through a Lake Michigan storm, or powering up a hill on their tandem bike, she was always up for a shared adventure. With her infectious laugh and ready smile, her nature was “all in.” She committed completely to people, challenges, ideas, and pets she loved, always giving and supporting no matter the cost to her.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

With a backbone of steel and an exterior of velvet, Sue always had time to love and encourage anyone who needed an ear or shoulder. A true extrovert, she deeply loved people and had a superpower of seeing into the hearts of others.

Sue surrendered her life to Jesus Christ as a teen and modeled herself as a servant in His image. She was deeply spiritual and joyfully confident in the knowledge that this life is not the end.

She is survived by her husband Steve Jones, daughter D Marie Jones, grandson Reuben Glasser, brother Pete (Sharon) Spoo, beloved extended family members Beverly and David Akers, Larry and Jo Jones, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S Washington Street, Kokomo, IN. Visitation will be from noon to 2 pm Saturday at the church. There will be a light meal at the church after the service. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.