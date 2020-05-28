Sue Francis Ely, 79, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1940 in Haleyville, AL the daughter of Buddy Lee and Effie (Reynolds) Whitten. On May 3, 1970 she married Chester Ely who preceded her in death.
Sue enjoyed taking care of others working as a CNA. She enjoyed reading and gardening.
Surviving relatives include her son, Dennis Hulsey of Ludington, Michigan; one brother and five sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and three sisters.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com