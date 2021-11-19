Sue Ann Hyland, 88, of Kokomo, Indiana, died Wednesday night November 10, 2021 at her home. She was born May 2, 1933 in Peru, Indiana to Leonard and Wanda (Robertson) Goble. On August 29, 1959 she married Edward J. (Jim) Hyland who preceded her in death on November 3, 2003.
She graduated from high school at St Mary-of-the-Woods in Terre Haute, Indiana in 1950. She continued on at the college where she joined the Sisters of Providence to prepare to serve as a Catholic nun. She taught school for two years before leaving the convent in 1956 and moved back to Peru. In 1957, she started employment at Delco Electronics where she remained until 1993, retiring after 36 years. During her time at Delco, she earned a raise and a promotion and purchased for her husband, the car of his dreams: a black 1976 Pontiac Trans-Am. She doted on her daughter and adored her grandchildren and great-grandson. She loved playing Euchre, Sudoku, and attending St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She also possessed a natural aptitude for mathematics, particularly calculus.
She is survived by a daughter, Katherine A. “Kay” Spencer (fiancé Philip Fowler) of Monrovia, Indiana; a granddaughter, Michelle A. Spencer (boyfriend Nathan) of Indianapolis, Indiana; a grandson, Bradley J. Spencer (wife Christina) and great grandson, Warren J. Spencer, all of Winter Park, Florida.
Other survivors include sister-in-law Beverly Barger and niece Carole and nephews Bruce and Brent; nephew Mike Goble and grandniece Myka and grandnephew Cody; cousin Denise Moeller and 2nd cousins Cora and Bonnie; nephew James Goble’s widow TC and grandniece Blaise. Also surviving are Philip Fowler’s family: daughters Samantha, Victoria (son Wally), and Camille; and sons Joshua, Philip II, and Quentin.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her two brothers, Jim Goble and Larry Goble, along with a nephew James Goble.
Services are scheduled to be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, IN. Visitation from 10 am – 12pm. The Funeral Mass begins at noon, followed by procession to Sunset Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with luncheon to follow at the church.
Charitable donations may be made in the name of Sue Ann Hyland to the Sisters of Providence or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.