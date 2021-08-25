Steven K. Murphy, 63, Kokomo, passed away of natural causes Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his residence. He was born on January 20, 1957, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Billy and Patricia (Kuntz) Murphy.
Steven was a 1975 graduate of Taylor High School and attended Kaskaskia College and Indiana University. He worked for 40 years in garage door installation and repair where he was employed with Overhead Door of Kokomo and Indianapolis before starting his own business, SKM Services. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and attended St. Andrew Episcopal Church. He enjoyed fishing and golfing with his son, spending time with his granddaughter, and attending the Indianapolis 500 every year with family and friends.
Steven is survived by his son, Matthew Murphy, granddaughter Allisyn Murphy, brother Scott (Lori) Murphy, sister Julie (USAF Colonel (Ret) Peter) Sands, niece Chelsea (Christopher) Gonzales, nephews Nathaniel (Emily) Murphy, Joshua Sands, Bradley (Kimi) Scott, one great-niece and three great-nephews. He was beloved by his extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judith “Judy” Scott.
A memorial service celebrating the lives of he and his sister, Judith will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo with Fr. Richard Lightsey officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-4 p.m. Saturday. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.