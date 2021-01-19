Steven K. Murphy, 63, Kokomo, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born on January 20, 1957 in Indianapolis to Bill and Patricia (Kuntz) Murphy.
Steven was a 1975 graduate of Taylor High School and attended Kaskaskia College and Indiana University. He worked for 40 years in garage door repair and installation where he worked for Overhead Door of Kokomo and of Indianapolis before starting his own business, SKM Services. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and attended St. Andrew Episcopal Church. He enjoyed fishing and golfing with his son, attending the Indianapolis 500 every year with family and friends, and spending time with his granddaughter.
Steven is survived by his son, Matthew Murphy; granddaughter, Allisyn Murphy; brother, Scott (Lori) Murphy; sister, Julie (Ret. Col. Peter) Sands; niece Chelsea Gonzales; and nephews, Josh Murphy, Brad Scott, and Nathaniel Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judith “Judy” Scott.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
