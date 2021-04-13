Steven Douglas Miller, 80, Kokomo, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 5, 2021, in his home.
He was born on July 12, 1940, in Kokomo, to George and Vada Miller. Steve graduated from Kokomo High School and attended Purdue University. He retired from Miller Packing Company (Kokomo) where he was the owner and president. Steve dearly loved his three boys and daughter. He also appreciated nature, planting thousands of trees over his life time and providing all kinds of bird houses for his feathered friends to enjoy. He enjoyed studying his family genealogy dating all the way back to the 1400’s and was an aviation enthusiast, piloting and owning his own airplane at a young age.
Steve is survived by his wife, Mang and their daughter Ava; his first wife Barbara and their three sons, Doug, Neal, and Mark (Carissa); and two granddaughters, Jessie and Kelsey.
Steve was proceeded in death by his parents.
During a private burial, Steve was laid to rest on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Crown Point Cemetery.