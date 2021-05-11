North Augusta, SC—Mr. Steven Charles Jones, 70, entered into rest May 4, 2021. A Memorial Service was held Sunday, May 9, 2021, and was attended by close family and friends. At his request, his cremated remains were scattered along the Savannah River.
Mr. Jones was born in Kokomo, IN, having made North Augusta his home for the past 32 years, where he resided until his death. He was born April 23, 1951 and was the son of the late Theodore Robert “Bob” Jones and Wilma “Maxine” Abresch Jones. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1969 where he played football. He was a member of Junior Achievement and was an Eagle Scout. Mr. Jones was employed at Accurate Parts, United States Post Office and Chrysler while residing in Kokomo. He was an instrument technician working on various oil rigs offshore and overseas. He attended the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer and was a lifelong football fan, basketball fan, an avid reader and loved studying history. Steven was loved and will be missed by many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Canfield Green, a niece, Hannah Canfield, and a special brother-in-law, Aubin Mura.
Survivors include his wife, Chodsieh Shahidpour Jones; his sister, Melanie (Ron) Hunley, Kokomo, IN; two nieces, Mandy Kenner and Bonnie Stryker, both of Kokomo, IN; one nephew, Jason Canfield, Troy, MI; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and many more beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other extended family.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta, SC, was in charge of arrangements.