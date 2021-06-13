Steven Carl Brown, 63, of Kokomo, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born July 8, 1957, in Erin, Tennessee, to Raymond and Ella (Brown) Minor. On December 1, 2012, he married Kim Booher, and she survives.
Steven served in the United State Army and worked for Terminix. He was quite the character and loved to laugh and make others laugh. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and listening to R & B and soul music, especially Earth, Wind & Fire.
In addition to his wife, Kim Brown, he is survived by his father; two sons; and siblings, Gloria “Jean” Harris and Cheryl (Cameron Taylor) Webb.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
