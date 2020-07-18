Steven Alan Carter, 69, Sharpsville, passed away at 5:06 am Friday July 17, 2020 at his home. He was born March 25, 1951, in Kokomo, IN, to the late Clyde B. and Allie (Lee) Carter. On October 31, 1971, he married Debbie Hood in Tipton, IN, and she survives.
Steve served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971 as a private. He earned a National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Sharpshooter badge during those years. After his time in the military, Steve served as a town Marshall in Sharpsville for 27 years. Steve was an outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He was a lifelong member of the NRA and a firearms instructor. He enjoyed spending time reading the Bible and believed God.
In addition to his wife, Debbie, Steve is survived by his sons, Jason (Roeshell) Carter, Luke Carter, Carey (Hope) Carter; grandchildren, Jessica (Xander) Montgomery, Jake (Aerin) Carter, Chase Bagby, Ciera Carter; brother, Ken (Terri) Carter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and one Great Granddaughter Emma Rose Montgomery.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; Clyde and Allie; sister, Jill Carter; and brothers, Gordon Carter, and Randy Carter.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Stout & Son Funeral Home Sharpsville Chapel, 204 North Church Street, Sharpsville, IN, with Pastor Kerry Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery in Sharpsville, IN. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Steven's family, please visit our floral store.