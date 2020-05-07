Steve Thatch, age 63, died in his home April 15th, 2020.
Steve was, without doubt, the #1 go-to guy who seemed to truly know it all. He enjoyed a good laugh and acted like one of the Three Stooges sometimes- yet he couldn't tell a joke if his life depended on it.
The last thing he'd want is a long and mushy formal tribute, even by his sons, Chris (wife Tina), Steven and Dillon, or his daughter, Kelly Yacoub (husband Murad), but they're going to give him one anyway at a private ceremony later this month.
So.... nyuk, nyuk, nyuk.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Steve Thatch, please visit our floral store.