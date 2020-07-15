Stephen “Steve” Ronald Byrd, 55, Kokomo, passed away at 12:38 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born April 15, 1965, in Heidelberg, Germany, the son of Ronald Byrd & Rosie (Genthner) Byrd. On April 24, 2010, at Carpenters House Church in Kokomo, he married Andrea Cox who survives.
Steve was a 1986 graduate of Eastern High School. He worked for Dick Trott Catering for a number of years. He later went to work for Don Issac Sewer Service for 24 years. He started his own business, Discount Sewer and Drain that will continue to run. Steve loved wrestling and NASCAR, Dale Earnheart was his favorite driver. He also rode his motorcycles in Drive for The Troops every years. Steve and Andrea were members of the Howard County EMA.
When Steve and Andrea were first married, they attended First Church of Christ in Peru with his in-laws, Lee and Carolyn Miller. The last three years, they attended Abundant Life and have made many wonderful friends.
Along with his wife Andrea, Steve is also survived by his father, Ronald Byrd; children with his first wife Yvette Piker, Stephen (Sarah) Byrd, and Kasey Byrd; step-children, Corey, Cameron, and Ciara; grandchildren, Jakob, Noah, Levi, Oliver, Emily, Kylie, Hannah, Chloe, and Richard; siblings, Mike (Missy) Byrd, Mark (Brenda) Byrd, Rick (Becky) Byrd, and Tina (Brian) King, along with nieces, nephews, and many many friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Rosie; his son, David; and his nephew, Travis Byrd.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, July 17, 2020, at Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Rd E. 400 S., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
