Stephen Patrick Rounds, 76, Sharpsville, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born March 11, 1944 to Bert and Mary (Orr) Rounds in Marion, IN. On May 20, 1972, he married Beverly Taylor in Sharpsville, IN.
Stephen was a 1963 graduate of Kokomo High School. He worked for A&P Grocery store as a butcher for 20 years and then Kokomo Center Schools in the maintenance department as a plumber for 20 years. He retired from Chrysler in 2007 as a journeyman pipefitter after 15 years of service. He served in the National Guard from 1966 to 1972. He was a member of Chapel Hill Christian Church. Stephen enjoyed fishing, reading, golfing, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to his wife Beverly, he is also survived by his sons, Stuart (Ann) Rounds of Sharpsville, IN, and Brad (Sara) Rounds of Brazil, IN; grandchildren, Jackson, Seth, Lillian, and Rachel Rounds; siblings, Gregory (Ann) Rounds of Greenwood, IN, Beth (John) Bucklin of Collinsville, OK; Father-in-law Glenn Taylor of Kokomo, IN and Sister-in-law Julie Rounds of Parker, CO.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Douglas Rounds of Parker, CO, and infant sister, Susie Rounds.
Private services will be held for Stephen at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville, with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make all donations the Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W Alto Rd., Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
