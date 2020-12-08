Stephen J. “Speedle” Zorich, 74, Kokomo, passed away at 2:37 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Columbus Regional Health in Columbus, IN. He was born February 10, 1946, in Blawnox, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Stephen and Josephine (Slavka) Zorich.
Stephen was a 1964 graduate of Fox Chapel High School and served in both the United States Air Force and the Indiana Army National Guard. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from the Cleveland Institute. He retired from Delco Electronics where he worked as an electrical engineer. Stephen attended Life Changing Christian Ministries. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He earned a private pilot’s license and took many trips flying out of Kokomo and Glendale Airports. Stephen loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Stephine (Brad) Chandler, Brandon (Miranda) Zorich, Nathaniel (Julie) Zorich; grandchildren, Nicholas, Eleyse (Nathan), Sabrin, Audree, Alexander, Benjamin, Austin; great-grandchild, Lazo; siblings, Jeanne, Phillip, Mary Jo (Jeff), Linda, Lily; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Stephen was usually found in casual clothing, and per his request, would appreciate if you did the same for his visitation and come in comfortable clothes. Private funeral services will be held with Brad Chandler officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Masks will be required to be worn at the visitation and funeral service. In honor of his granddaughter Audree, contributions may be made in Stephen’s memory to Kokomo Shrine Club Inc. 3892 E 00 N S, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
