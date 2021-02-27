Stephen E. Conwell, 73, Kokomo, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 14, 2021. He was born October 19, 1947, in Kokomo, the son of the late Loyd Earl Conwell & Susanna (Leonard) Conwell.
A 1965 Sharpsville High School graduate, he went on to serve in the United States Army in Vietnam. Stephen was a member of UAW 292 retiring from GM after 33 years. He enjoyed going to the Vietnam Veteran’s Reunion every year. Stephen he was an avid reader, loved to walk, enjoyed riding his bicycle and traveling to horse shows. He was a very loving and giving man who will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Stephen was a loving grandfather to Whitney, Destiny, Brenden, Jaydelynn, Caleb, and Emily. He is also survived by his sister, Edwina (Bob) Foust; daughter, Jessica Roberts; and nieces and nephews.
Stephen was proceeded in death by his parents; son, Jordan Matthew Roberts; brother, Henry David Wood; and sister, Sue Fulkerson.
In keeping with Stephen’s wishes, cremation will take place and a graveside service will be held in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
