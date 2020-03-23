Stephen D. VanMeter, 77, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Golden Living Sycamore Village in Kokomo. Born December 27,1942 in Kokomo to Clifford and Helen (Peele) VanMeter, married Carolyn M. Gray on July 17,1966 in Kokomo and she survives.
Stephen was a 1961 graduate of Northwestern High School and served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves. He was later employed as a truck driver for Mid-America Beverage in Kokomo, retiring in 2001 after 23 years of service.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn VanMeter he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teena (Kevin) Morrow; his beloved granddaughter, Leah Morrow; one brother-in-law, one sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Roger E. VanMeter, and sister, Mary H. French.
Private services will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kokomo Urban Outreach or the CASA Program of Howard County, Inc.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
