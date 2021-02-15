Stanley Keith Bowne, 67, Kokomo, passed away 6:05pm, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo . He was born December 17, 1953 in Kokomo, IN to Phil and Dorothy “Dottie” Bowne.
Stan was a 1972 graduate of Western High School. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Stan was a true people person and never met a stranger. He was an avid sports fan, but was a loyal fan to Purdue athletics, especially football and enjoyed attending games. He enjoyed reading his Bible, his trips to Myrtle beach, listening to music and playing bingo and euchre. Stan was a devoted father and grandfather who loved and adored his family.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Bowne and daughter, Brittany Howell. He was the proud grandpa of his granddaughter Addison Howell and his grand puppy, Nilly. He was survived by his nieces, nephew and cousins as well.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steve.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 from 10am until the service at 12pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, with a web streamed service available at www.shirleyandstout.com. Pastor Greg Reed will officiate. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bloom of Kokomo and St. Vincent hospital for their compassion, friendship and assistance for making his final days comfortable and peaceful.
