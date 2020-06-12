Stacy R. Branch, 52, of West Lafayette; formerly of Kokomo, passed peacefully surrounded by family at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Stacy was born December 10th, 1967 in Kokomo to Tom Branch and Diana (Walton) Hightower.
Stacy was a graduate of Taylor High School in Kokomo. Stacy worked as a dental assistant for approximately three years prior to working at Chrysler as a machinist. She enjoyed watching old movies, cooking, listening to music and spending time with her grandchildren, whom kept her going throughout the years of her health struggles. Her most favorite pleasure in life was enjoying cake. She was always neat and particular about how she dressed -- even if she just had to run an errand. Until the very end, Stacy kept her sense of humor and wit.
Surviving family include her parents, Diana (Jeff) Hightower of Kokomo and Tom (Kimberly) Branch of Van Buren Township, Michigan. Her fiancé Paco Zapata of West Lafayette, IN; Her two sons, John W. (Kristina) Williams IV of Coatesville, IN and P.J. Byers of New Haven, MI. Surviving grandchildren include: Khloey, Bradley, Avaleigh and Noralee Williams; and Abigail Byers. She is also survived by her sister, Jill (Karl) Branch-Ferguson of Kokomo; nieces and nephews, Jasmine, Tyler & daughter Alianna (Mayfield), Nevan & Fallon (Ferguson); and step siblings, Carrie, Erin and Cory. Stacy is preceded in death by her sister, Holly Ann (Branch) Mayfield and stepbrother Matthew Green.
Stacy was a caring and giving person; she continued that in death through the gift of donation. Stacy underwent two separate transplant surgeries receiving donations herself.
In keeping with Stacy’s wishes, a Celebration of Life arrangement for family will be held at a later date. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements.www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Stacy's family, please visit our floral store.