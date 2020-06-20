Spencer Lee Hayes, Sr., 78, of Mesa, AZ (formerly of Kokomo, IN) passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1941 in Kokomo, IN the son of John P. and Mary L. (Ogle) Hayes. He married Patricia (Smith) Hayes who preceded him in death in 1999. He also married Barbara Ann (Venice) Hayes who survives.
Spencer was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 5, 1958 - Nobember 27, 1968, U.S. Army National Guard from February 3, 1973 - September 19, 1982, U.S. Army Reserve from September 20, 1982 - October 5, 1986 and U.S. Army Active Guard Reserve from October 6, 1986 - March 31, 1999. He retired from the military after 36 years of service. Spencer was past Commander of DAV Chapter 28 and a member of VFW Post 8035 where he had served as Sr. Vice Commander. He was a member of the VFW Post #1152 and served on the military rites team. He was a member and past Quarter Master of the Albert E. Shockey Marine Corps League Detachment 960. Spencer also served as president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial. Spencer received the gift of life in 2003 as a double lung recipient. He was a member of and volunteered with the Indiana Organ Procurement Organization (IOPO) as well as the Kidney Foundation of Indiana. He represented both the State of Indiana in the U.S. Transplant Olympics, and the USA in the World Transplant Olympics traveling to many states and countries over several years. He proudly received a number of Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals over the years.
Surviving relatives include his wife Barbara Ann Hayes of Mesa, AZ; three sons with Patricia Hayes, Don E. Mortz (Connie) of Sharpsville, IN; Michael A. Mortz (Lori) of Kokomo, IN; Spencer L. Hayes, Jr. of Pennsylvania; five daughters, Mitzie Johnson of Russiaville, IN; Valerie Rogers (Johnny) of Kokomo, IN; Mary Rouse (Keith) of Kokomo, IN; Pamela Grau (Matt) of Kokomo, IN; Stacie Allan (Andrew) of Mesa, AZ; one sister, Suzie McCool of Kokomo, IN. Also surviving are step children, Kevin Murphy (Debbie); Kathy Conner (Robbie); Kim Thompson (Stuart); Kerry Murphy (Janice); Kristy Lane (Phillip); Kelly Feller; Karla Sinkovics (Jeff) and Koleen Murphy; 38 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents; his first wife; son, Robbie Mortz; brothers, John; Robert; Richard; Larry and a sisters, Nancy and Mildred Ann.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 and from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions can be made to IU Health Foundation, IU Health Transplant, 1701 N. Senate Blvd Room C715, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or Howard County VFW / DAV. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.