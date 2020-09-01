Sophia Volikas passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday. She was born on February 18, 1934 to Stavros and Anastasia Kavoulakos in Skoutari, Greece, a tiny village on the Mani Peninsula. Sophia was the third child of eight siblings. As a teenager, she immigrated to Brooklyn, NY, with no belongings aside from a blanket woven by her mother. She married Lambrinos “Louie” Volikas, who had also recently come from Greece. After a few years, the young couple united with Louie’s uncle, John, to run the family restaurant known as Union Grill in Kokomo, IN. Louie’s father, Gus, later joined them and the restaurant was eventually renamed Louie’s Coney Island. Louie and Sophia ran the restaurant together for many years before their daughter, Toula, took over the business. Sophia continued to work at the restaurant until well into her 80s, and possessed an energy, strength, and feistiness that defied age and illness. She was an excellent gardener. Her flowers brought her joy and her veggies imparted the most delicious flavors to her legendary recipes. Sophia was delighted by her grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren, who knew her affectionately as Yiayia Phia. She cherished taking communion with her eldest great-grandson and worshiping her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at St. Thomas the Apostle Christian Orthodox Church. Sophia loved her family fiercely. Before she passed, she dreamt of arriving in heaven, warmly greeted by her loved ones. The church in Skoutari rang their bell for her on Wednesday.
Sophia is survived by her three children: Maria Ondrik (Dan), Dino Volikas, and Toula Volikas-Linville (Chris); four grandchildren: Christina Ondrik, Nicole Sjogren, Ali Linville, and Demitri Linville; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Michael Volikas, and his family; as well as four sisters and their families. Sophia was preceded in death by her husband in 2002, as well as her parents and three brothers.
Her family would like to thank SouthernCare Hospice staff, especially Rita, Tess, Sabrina, Natasha, Jackie, and Nicole. They would also like to thank Father Philip Lashbrook of St. Thomas the Apostle Christian Orthodox Church.
There will be a private ceremony. Share memories and view condolences at www.ellersmortuarymain.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Thomas the Apostle Christian Orthodox Church, 914 W. Taylor Street, Kokomo, IN 46901.